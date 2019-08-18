{{featured_button_text}}

DYER, IN - Roseanne F. Smith, age 66, of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She is survived by her sons: Scott Smith, Bernie (Sunny) Smith and Ken Smith; grandchildren: Luke, Kevin, Drew, Isabella, Sophia, Abby and Elliot; brother, Frank (Ronnie) Ratkay; sister-in-law, Diane (Doug) Ward; nieces and nephews; and good friend Veronica "Marie" Ernst who will miss her dearly and cared for Rose. She was preceded in death by her father, George Ratkay; and her loving husband, Bruce C. "Smitty" Smith.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Church 4754 Carey St. East Chicago, IN by Father Dennis Blaney. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN.

Rose was a loving mother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a member of VFW Post 6448 Ladies Auxiliary Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rose's name to the SHARE Foundation Rolling Prairie, IN.

www.kishfuneralhome.net

