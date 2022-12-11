Roselea Ann (Penniston) Richards

Feb. 16, 1930 - Nov. 30, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Roselea Anne Richards, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at her home in Hartsfield Village Assisted Living in Munster, Indiana. Roselea was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 63 years, Judge James J. Richards, her parents and her sister. She is survived by her daughter, Renee A. Richards, who was with her when she passed, and her son-in-law, John H. Hill of San Francisco; her grandson, James L. Hill, of New York City; two sisters-in-law, Judith Drackert and Marguerite Richards; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Roselea was born to Ross and Anna Penniston in Manilla, Iowa. She grew up on her family's farm, a beautiful property she spoke of often, where she grew to love animals and learned many of the skills she would come to use in all aspects of her adult life. Roselea was a talented gardener, seamstress, knitter, cook, handy-person and possibly the original recycler; she couldn't abide waste of any kind.

After graduating from Manilla High School, Roselea attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She earned her degree and moved with her cousin and fellow Manilla native, Margery (Theobald) Collins, to Hammond, Indiana, a growing city across the state line from Chicago, Illinois, that was actively recruiting new teachers. While teaching at Edison Elementary School in Hammond, she met and married Jim in 1957. Renee was born two years later, and Roselea stopped teaching to focus on homemaking. However, because she and Jim had purchased a family home that had two apartments on the second floor, she soon added the job of property manager to her resume. Her tool collection was enviable.

Once they were empty nesters, Roselea and Jim moved to a condo in Munster and traveled extensively for many years, to visit their daughter in California, hike the Dunes, explore the National Park System, and attend numerous judicial conferences in which Jim was a participant. After grandson James was born, they visited California more frequently.

Roselea and Jim always took great pride in having been raised on working farms. Their life experiences growing up in the rural Midwest during the Great Depression and World War II created a strong bond between them which they would share throughout their lives.

In 2020, Roselea and Jim moved to Hartsfield Village where they received excellent support and care. Jim passed in 2020, and Roselea entered home hospice in June 2022 with Hospice of the Calumet Area. Roselea's family is so grateful for the support of everyone at Hartsfield Village and hospice whom she befriended and who cared for her. Roselea will be greatly missed.

Prior to her death, Roselea donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the I.U. School of Medicine Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 5035, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202. Memorial plans are pending.