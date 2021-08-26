Rosell Kizziah
Nov. 25, 1931 — Aug. 24, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Rosell Kizziah, age 89, of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Rosell was born November 25, 1931 to the late Ursary Monroe and Ethel Ellen (Shamblin) Kizziah in Tuscaloosa, AL. On May 22, 1959 he married Ina Mae Burns in Crown Point, IN.
Ros will forever be remembered for his amazing work ethic and his love of raising his family. After completing 6th grade in the state of Alabama, Rosell's working career began at the Saw Mill at 16 years of age. He worked in Coal Mines and Construction. He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army serving in the Korean War. The rest of his career was spent as a factory worker where he was able to retire with Hammond Lead Products. Every moment in his life was lead by his relationship with the Lord. He was an active member in the Protestant faith at the Hammond New Harvest Church. Hobbies included visiting airports and vacation time spent out West. His hard work, selfless attitude, and willingness to love unconditionally will be greatly missed. Rosell treated those around him with respect and general concern of their well being.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Ina Mae Kizziah; children: Patricia Blosky, Michael King, Dean Franklin King, Philip W. Kizziah, Cathy L. Kizziah, Daniel E. Kizziah; 13 grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; two great-great grandkids; one sister, Patsy; and several nieces and nephews.
Ros is welcomed in to eternity by his parents, Ursary and Ethel Kizziah; son, Sgt. Frederick B. King; daughter, Vicki E. King; and siblings: James, Maude Lillian, Rachel Leon, Mertie Lee, and Marie Jennings.
A public visitation for Rosell will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Family and friends can also visit on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m.. Rev. Brian Shaver will be officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Military honors will be performed at the graveside committal.
Due to Covid-19 please have any and or all food items sent to the family or shared with them at a time following the funeral services. For those that are not fully vaccinated, please follow guidelines and practice wearing a face mask or covering while in attendance at the funeral home and cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Kizziah family.