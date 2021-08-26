Rosell Kizziah

Ros will forever be remembered for his amazing work ethic and his love of raising his family. After completing 6th grade in the state of Alabama, Rosell's working career began at the Saw Mill at 16 years of age. He worked in Coal Mines and Construction. He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army serving in the Korean War. The rest of his career was spent as a factory worker where he was able to retire with Hammond Lead Products. Every moment in his life was lead by his relationship with the Lord. He was an active member in the Protestant faith at the Hammond New Harvest Church. Hobbies included visiting airports and vacation time spent out West. His hard work, selfless attitude, and willingness to love unconditionally will be greatly missed. Rosell treated those around him with respect and general concern of their well being.