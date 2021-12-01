KOUTS, IN — RoseMarie Ambers, 84 of Kouts, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born September 21, 1937 in Illinois to Frank and Vera (Jensen) Dusek. RoseMarie graduated from Kouts High School in 1955 and made her career as the secretary of Kouts High School for many years, before working as the Pleasant Township Assessor, and later becoming a realtor. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts where she had participated in Ladies Aid. RoseMarie enjoyed decorating houses, collecting antiques, gardening, and playing the accordion, a talent that not many people knew she had. She will be remembered for her strength and determination throughout her life.