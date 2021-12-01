RoseMarie Ambers
Sept. 21, 1937 — Nov. 27, 2021
KOUTS, IN — RoseMarie Ambers, 84 of Kouts, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born September 21, 1937 in Illinois to Frank and Vera (Jensen) Dusek. RoseMarie graduated from Kouts High School in 1955 and made her career as the secretary of Kouts High School for many years, before working as the Pleasant Township Assessor, and later becoming a realtor. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts where she had participated in Ladies Aid. RoseMarie enjoyed decorating houses, collecting antiques, gardening, and playing the accordion, a talent that not many people knew she had. She will be remembered for her strength and determination throughout her life.
RoseMarie is survived by her children: Steve (Sharon) Wallace of New Mexico, Sharon Biggs of Kouts; stepdaughter, Kathryn (Tim) Incerto; grandchildren: Melissa Thomas, Kathleen Biggs, Robert and Jacquelyn Incerto; great-grandchildren: Cole, Nick, Julian; and siblings: Irene Hoffman and Ronald (Linda) Dusek. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Dusek; mother, Vera Root; first husband, Marvin Wallace; second husband, Edward Ambers; daughter, Gail Wallace; and sister, Geraldine Myers.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.