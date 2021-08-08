CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemarie C. Ruffing (nee Wadle) age 87, longtime Crown Point, Indiana resident, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Wherever the Spirit called her she filled the need for her community utilizing her diverse experiences, skills, and through more education. She never stopped learning and was forever curious about life. She spent her youth in West Germany. It was at this time that she was selected from the top percentage of students to study at the Lyzeum for young women. During the French occupation of WWII, she was awarded a sports scholarship. This offered her the opportunity to study at the L'Ecole d'Education Physic et Sportive in Chatel-Guyon, France, and traveled extensively throughout Europe with her teammates. She was champion of the Saarland in multiple sprint events, cross country, and field events.
She majored in accounting and started her apprenticeship in tax preparation and consulting. Simultaneously, she trained on the team for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics where she met a fellow teammate, who was also training, and later became the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, Egon Ruffing. They married in 1953 and immigrated to the U.S. where their five children were reared.
Coming to the US was not an easy transition. She came across a lot of rejection. It was hard to be accepted because of preconceived perceptions. She worked to get past this and succeeded. She always taught us to be welcoming and accepting. In the early days when the children were very young, she helped by doing bookkeeping for the construction business owned by her husband, Ruffing Construction. Her study of fashion design led her to a management position at a boutique in Hammond, Florentina. The family traveled back to Germany a number of times to stay and visit with their parents and extended family and experience our culture and heritage. Rosemarie was also a chef at home preparing delicious traditional meals and pastries.
Her sports acumen and formal and informal studies of fine art, philosophy, interior design, fashion design, and her faith, shaped her future. She dedicated herself to a lifetime of social service wherever the Spirit guided her. She pioneered the young woman's sport program at St. Mary's Catholic School in Crown Point, where there were no athletic programs at the time, creating and coaching the woman's track team. She was a member of the Salesian Auxiliary hosting charity balls. As President of the Crown Point High School Band Boosters, in Crown Point, she raised funds for band uniforms and instruments for students who could not afford them. Remembering the early days, she did not know a word of English, there were no programs, she was self-taught, going to the library. Later, she instructed Taft Junior High School students in the reading program, with a German accent.
Ever continuing her education, formal and informal, she attended IU Northwest and studied the fine arts, interior design, fashion design, philosophy, and fell in love with photography. She started her own darkroom and did all her own film developing and hand pulled prints. Rosemarie had one-woman salon shows at IU Northwest, and showed at the Center For Visual & Performing Arts, and in New York at the American Media Awards, while managing her own company, Ruffing Photography, in downtown Crown Point, with a roster of national and local clients. She consulted and prepared numerous portfolios for executives, politicians, and discovering young talent that went on to become models in Chicago, giving of her time, talent, and resources to help them. Rosemarie created a multicultural exhibit documenting women from various ethnic groups in their ethnic dress, from Northwest Indiana called "Women of Steel and Polish". She could identify with these women, experiencing the adaptation to this country. She was a member of the International Photographer's Club, The Art Institute of Chicago, and Indiana University Northwest "Circle for Creative Arts".
Achieving the Advanced Master Gardener level at Purdue University she was awarded the Golden Shovel Award for her many hours of community service. She loved to garden and was chosen to host her garden on the tour of gardens, displaying her flower, vegetable, and Zen meditation gardens, that live on. She served her community with her skills by consulting and manning a hotline at the Purdue University Extension Center in her later years. Among some of her many projects, she designed, supervised, and helped plant and nurture the Holy Name Catholic Church community garden which provided fresh produce for many of the underserved residents of Cedar Lake. And, designed a garden for St. Anthony Hospital.
Rosemarie led by example. Her legacy is to discover and use your God given talents, develop them for the good of others in your community, and wherever you find the need. Thank you, God, for Rosemarie, she was such a blessing. She touched more hearts than we will ever know.
Eternally devoted husband of 68 years, Egon Ruffing; five loving children: Christine (Paul) Forsythe; Claudia (David) Ruffing Motta; Lisa (Dennis) Sonntag; Robert Ruffing; and Richard Ruffing; brother, Manfred (Annamarie) Wadle; sister, Irmgard (Joachim) Schaan; and many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Preceded in death by brother, Leo Wadle; and parents, Mathias and Josephine Wadle.
Rosemarie had a very special devotion to Mary the Mother of God. She prayed many years at the Our Lady of Lourdes Friary Chapel in Cedar Lake, where she, Egon, and the family felt very much at home. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Name Catholic Church, Cedar Lake, on Saturday July 31, 2021, with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski OFM, Pastor, officiating. At rest, Holy Name Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Lourdes Friary, attention: Fr. Anthony Janik, OFM (Guardian), 14131 Garden Way, P.O. Box 627, Cedar Lake, IN 46303.
