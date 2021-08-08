CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemarie C. Ruffing (nee Wadle) age 87, longtime Crown Point, Indiana resident, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Wherever the Spirit called her she filled the need for her community utilizing her diverse experiences, skills, and through more education. She never stopped learning and was forever curious about life. She spent her youth in West Germany. It was at this time that she was selected from the top percentage of students to study at the Lyzeum for young women. During the French occupation of WWII, she was awarded a sports scholarship. This offered her the opportunity to study at the L'Ecole d'Education Physic et Sportive in Chatel-Guyon, France, and traveled extensively throughout Europe with her teammates. She was champion of the Saarland in multiple sprint events, cross country, and field events.

She majored in accounting and started her apprenticeship in tax preparation and consulting. Simultaneously, she trained on the team for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics where she met a fellow teammate, who was also training, and later became the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, Egon Ruffing. They married in 1953 and immigrated to the U.S. where their five children were reared.