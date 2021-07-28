Rosemarie C. Ruffing (nee Wadle)

CROWN POINT, IN — Rosemarie C. Ruffing (nee Wadle) age 87, longtime Crown Point resident, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Celebrating the lasting legacy of someone who was such a blessing to so many. Eternally devoted husband of 68 years, Egon Ruffing; five loving children: Christine (Paul) Forsythe, Claudia (David) Ruffing Motta, Lisa (Dennis) Sonntag, Robert Ruffing, and Richard Ruffing; brother, Manfred (Annamarie) Wadle; sister, Irmgard (Joachim) Schaan; and many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by brother, Leo Wadle; and parents, Mathias and Josephina Wadle. Thank you God for Rosemarie touched more hearts than we will ever know.

Family and friends will gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski OFM, Pastor, officiating. At rest, Holy Name Catholic Cemetery.

