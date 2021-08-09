Rosemary Ann Sipka

Sept. 9, 1931 - Jan. 1, 2021
SCARBOROUGH, ME - Rosemary passed from Bilateral Pneumonia Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough ME. Preceded by her parents Rose and John Kacher; along with her two brothers: Gene and Ray Kacher. Survived by her daughter Toni Sipka and Cousins Polly and Darrell Medsker along with nieces and nephews.
Service will be on August 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Good Shepard location at CHAPEL LAWN CEMETERY, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN.
