April 19, 1929 - Nov. 21, 2022

CROWN POINT - Rosemary "Babe" Horvat (Feczko), age 93, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away November 21, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 19, 1929 to the late John and Mary Feczko (Churley). Babe worked at JC Penney.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 72 years, Albert; son, Mark (Kathy nee Candiano); daughters: Karen (late Bill Cox), Dee-Dee Allemon (Bernie) and Tina Sopher. Also surviving are grandchildren: Lindsay Cox (late David Biernacki), Billy Cox, Craig Horvat (Amy), Christina Maple (Jeremy), Ben Allemon, Allie O'Connell (Collin), Lexi Sopher (Jordan Goodwin), Gabby Sopher; and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana 46307. Services will be at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor John Starr officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com