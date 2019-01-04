MUNSTER, IN - Rosemary Balka, age 92 and long-time Munster area resident, died Sunday December 30th at her home. She was born in Mingo County West Virginia on September 18, 1926. After completing her high school academic and athletic pursuits, she relocated to the Chicago area to work for the telephone company as an operator, residing with her Aunt and Uncle. It was during that time that she met her beloved John D. Balka and married in 1948. Shortly after marrying, the newlyweds lived in north Hammond, then moved to the Dyer area where they created their home for 15 years, eventually relocating to Munster in 1966. Rosemary loved making her house a home with her eye for a beautiful yard, home decorations, her sewing skills, playing the organ, and preparing her special recipes for her family, neighbors, and friends. She raised three children: Linda (Missouri), Chris (Seattle), and Bart (La Grange), and was blessed with five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by John and Linda. Rosemary was a deeply religious woman, and a member of St. Thomas Moore Parish since 1966, where she regularly attended mass with her family, friends and neighbors, and deepened her relationship with God.
Please join us in celebrating her Life! Visitation is Friday, January 4th, from 4:00-8:00PM at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave in Munster. Rosemary's Mass celebration will be 10:00 AM Saturday at St. Thomas Moore Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Calumet area, www.HospiceCalumet.org.