Rosemary C. Chlebowski (nee Kravish)

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of memorial visitation on Friday, November 19, 2021 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave. Hammond, IN from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Father Charles Mosley celebrant. Inurnment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Born in Lemont, and formerly of Argo, IL, Rosemary relocated to the Region in 1953. She was a faithful Charter member of the former St. Catherine of Siena Church where she served as past president of the Altar and Rosary Society, was a Minister of Care, and Associate of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, member of the Choir, and served in several official positions in the PTA. Rosemary loved taking care of her children, especially her grand babies. She also loved traveling with her husband Eugene. She enjoyed serving many years as an election Judge and Inspector of the voting polls. She was a gracious hostess and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. In lieu of flowers. Memorials to Unity Hospice and Palliative care in Northwest Indiana would be appreciated.