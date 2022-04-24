Oct. 18, 1947 - April 19, 2022

Schererville, IN – Rosemary Dan, age 74, of Schererville, IN, passed away at home of natural causes on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelley (Steve) Thompson, Marc (Carin) Wohadlo; her grandchildren: Clay, Brenna, and Zoë; brothers, sisters, many beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Rosemary was born in East Chicago on October 18, 1947, and was the daughter of Lottie (Bach) and Victor Dan. She was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, and went on to a career in the field of medical records. She enjoyed many laughs shared with friends, time spent with family, and sweet memories with her grandchildren. Rosemary was known for her sense of humor, joyful laughter, and opening her heart to help others. She was most happy spending time with her cherished grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or a charity of your choice.

The family will be celebrating her life privately at this time, and a Mass in her memory will be held later in the year.

