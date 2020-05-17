Rosemary Dorsey

DYER, IN - Rosemary (Dolly) Dorsey, 94, of Dyer, IN passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Dolly was a graduate of Whiting High School and attended Indiana University, and worked as a bookkeeper at Smith Chevrolet before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a parishioner of Saint John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond. She was thoughtful and selfless, always looking for ways to help family members and friends. In the early 1980s, she was honored for her volunteerism by the Telephone Pioneers of America for the installation of Lifeline systems for homebound individuals. As hobbies, she enjoyed watchingthe Chicago Bears, college basketball, liked to clip coupons, and collected decorative items with a ladybug theme. As a civic-minded community member, she worked at the Lake County Polls as long as she was able.