LANSING, IL - Rosemary E. England (Hayes), age 79, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter Lori of Henrietta, NY; her son Michael of Lansing, IL; her caregiver Burenjargal "Jackie" Tsagaach; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Kurt; parents Eva (Schimpff) and Clyde Hayes of Steger, IL; and all of her siblings.

Funeral services for Rosemary will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 10:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL, with interment at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, IL. Friends may visit with Rosemary's family on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 3:00–8:00 PM at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home.

Rosemary was born in Chicago Heights on October 25, 1942. She graduated from Bloom Township High School in 1960. Rosemary married Kurt Englund on March 28, 1964, and they made their home in Lansing, IL. She became actively involved in school and community volunteer work. Her children attended Calvin Coolidge School in Lansing, and Rosemary joined the Coolidge School Parent Teacher Association in 1971. She would eventually become its Vice-President. She began coaching girls softball when the Lansing Girls Softball League was formed in 1975. She coached softball teams until 1978.

Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org/donate) or to the charity of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com