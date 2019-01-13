HAMMOND, IN - Rosemary Elbaor, 88, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019. She is survived by her three loving children, Leonard (Elizabeth) Elbaor, Karen (Garry) Lewis, and Gregory (Colette) Elbaor; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Melissa) Elbaor, Yvonne and Tiffany Sanders, Gregory Jr., Daniel and Briana Elbaor, and three great grandchildren, Kiley Elbaor and Elijah and Ezra Hedrick. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Leonard Elbaor.
Besides spending time with her family, Rosemary enjoyed frequenting the Horseshoe Casino to play poker, and loved to play bingo. She was a member of the American Legion, Post 369 as well as the VFW, Post 3029.
