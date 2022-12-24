HAMMOND, IN -

Rosemary Fletcher of Hammond, Indiana passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Leesville, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 92 surrounded by her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her sister, June and husband, Robert Fletcher.

She is survived by her four children, Bud DeYoung, Randy DeYoung, LeeAnne DeYoung, and Kari Bunde and son-in-law, Edward Bunde; as well as many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren who she loved all so much.

Rosemary grew up in Hammond, Indiana to her late parents, Curly and Goldie Erlenbaugh on June 12, 1930. She worked alongside her husband, Harold "Bud" DeYoung at their family Produce Business. Following Harold's death, she pursued a long career with Equitable Insurance in Chicago, Illinois. Later in life, she married Robert "Bob" Fletcher, and had many happy years together before his passing. Rose loved to travel, and she truly enjoyed life to the fullest. Rose made many friends wherever she went. She will be deeply missed by all.

We love you mom so much, rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Private family services will be conducted. Her final resting place will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana next to her beloved husband's.