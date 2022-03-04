EAST CHICAGO, IL - Rosemary France, was born on January 27, 1953, to her parents George and Annie M. Copeland, in East Chicago, IN. Affectionately known as Rosie, she attended and graduated from Washington High School and later received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Ivy Tech State College. Rosie loved helping others and taking care of her family. Her children, grandchild, nieces, and nephews were the pride and joy of her life. After the passing of her mother, Rosie took on the responsibility of being the matriarch of the family who provided wisdom and knowledge to uplift, encourage and guide those that met her. Anyone that knew Rosie knew she was strong, independent, and fearless, balanced with love, care, and grace.