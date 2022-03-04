 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosemary France

  • 0
Rosemary France

Jan. 27, 1953 - Feb. 26, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IL - Rosemary France, was born on January 27, 1953, to her parents George and Annie M. Copeland, in East Chicago, IN. Affectionately known as Rosie, she attended and graduated from Washington High School and later received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Ivy Tech State College. Rosie loved helping others and taking care of her family. Her children, grandchild, nieces, and nephews were the pride and joy of her life. After the passing of her mother, Rosie took on the responsibility of being the matriarch of the family who provided wisdom and knowledge to uplift, encourage and guide those that met her. Anyone that knew Rosie knew she was strong, independent, and fearless, balanced with love, care, and grace.

Rosemary France passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Munster, IN. She was 69.

Rosemary rejoins her loved ones, grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Odie Evans Sr.; parents: George Copeland Sr., Annie M. Copeland; and siblings: Lula James Copeland-Winston, Georgia Ann Copeland-Otis, Kenneth Ray Copeland, Odie Gray, and Joyce Marie Copeland-Triggs.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons: Omarr (Chanti) France and Yusef France; one grandson, Elijah Wesley Joseph France; her brothers: George (Annetta) Copeland II and Anthony (Carolyn) Copeland; her sisters: Cynthia Copeland and Lettie Gray; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special family friends William J. France and her loving neighbors.

Memorial celebration will be held privately at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME located in East Chicago, IN. www.divinityfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UN to start discussing a new global plastics treaty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts