Jan. 27, 1953 - Feb. 26, 2022
EAST CHICAGO, IL - Rosemary France, was born on January 27, 1953, to her parents George and Annie M. Copeland, in East Chicago, IN. Affectionately known as Rosie, she attended and graduated from Washington High School and later received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Ivy Tech State College. Rosie loved helping others and taking care of her family. Her children, grandchild, nieces, and nephews were the pride and joy of her life. After the passing of her mother, Rosie took on the responsibility of being the matriarch of the family who provided wisdom and knowledge to uplift, encourage and guide those that met her. Anyone that knew Rosie knew she was strong, independent, and fearless, balanced with love, care, and grace.
Rosemary France passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Munster, IN. She was 69.
Rosemary rejoins her loved ones, grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Odie Evans Sr.; parents: George Copeland Sr., Annie M. Copeland; and siblings: Lula James Copeland-Winston, Georgia Ann Copeland-Otis, Kenneth Ray Copeland, Odie Gray, and Joyce Marie Copeland-Triggs.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons: Omarr (Chanti) France and Yusef France; one grandson, Elijah Wesley Joseph France; her brothers: George (Annetta) Copeland II and Anthony (Carolyn) Copeland; her sisters: Cynthia Copeland and Lettie Gray; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special family friends William J. France and her loving neighbors.
Memorial celebration will be held privately at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME located in East Chicago, IN. www.divinityfuneralhome.com