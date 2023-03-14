Born: August 27, 1941

Whiting, Indiana

Parents: Margaret Tumadalsky Gulassa and Joseph Anthony Gulassa

Rosie Graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1959 and attended Sienna Heights College,

Adrian, Michigan and earned a B.A. majoring in Art and a minor in Philosophy in 1968.

Completed a summer program in Glass blowing at the Toledo Museum of Art taught by Harvey Littleton.

She attended and graduated from Midwest Montessori Teacher Training Center in Chicago. She fell in love with teaching pre-school children 3-6 yr. olds. Many times, she worked in the classroom preparing materials long after the school day was over. She taught for 13 years at Calumet Region Montessori School in Hobart and the last three years she was the Head Teacher at the school.

In 1986 she bought an existing school in Crown Point, IN and renamed it "A Child's Work" Montessori School. She retired from teaching in 2007 and sold the school to one of the parents.

She attended Valparaiso University and took several photography classes. This became her next adventure and the more she worked with creating and developing her pictures. She became obsessed with taking pictures of her garden and created many books of photographs. She created books about her family. She had made at least 32 books over a 10-year period. Each contained a statement:

FOR MY GOD has granted me a work for my

hands that bring me peace and contentment

yet excites me to continual praise of Him. I invite

you to share in my delight, my joy of discovery.

I invite you to praise my God. AMDG

Meet with the family on Friday March 17, 2023, at St. Paul Church 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 10:00 a.m. (1855 Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN). Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating, burial of cremains at St. Paul Cemetery (Valparaiso, IN).

Celebration of life will be held this summer.

Funeral arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219-462-3125)