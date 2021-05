Rosemary Hostettler

July 23, 1929 — May 17, 2021

PENSACOLA, FL — Rosemary Hostettler, 91, a seven-year resident of Pensacola, FL, and formerly of La Porte, IN, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.

Rosemary was born on July 23, 1929, in Walkerton, IN. She was a former La Porte Elementary School teacher and had been a librarian and teacher for many years. She enjoyed reading and traveling.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, FL, is in charge of arrangements.