Rosemary Johnston-Hawn

Jan. 14, 1945 — Feb. 15, 2021

LOWELL, IN — Rosemary Johnston-Hawn, 76, of Lowell, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Joel W. Hawn; children: Colin (Tracy) Johnston, Jason Hawn, Tara Hawn and Carmen Abadji; grandchildren: Evan, Abigail, Hannah, Joe, Serena, Shacara, Dylan and Autum; great-granddaughter, Lyla; sister, Nancy Gaydos; cousins, Janice Vokurka and Marilyn (Darryl) Sloniker; good friends: Cindy Massi, Anna (Rodney) Jenkins, Charlotte Dorsey and Elaine Bracas; and beloved pets,Homer, Helen and Alice.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Gaydos; cousins, Dr. John Vokurka and Lynn Rose Snyder; and good friend, Adrienne Rastovsky Metcalf.

Rosemary taught in the Gary Community School Corporation for 40 years and was a state certified Teaching Mentor. She was a graduate of St. Joseph College, IUN and Purdue Calumet; and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Sigma. Rosemary enjoyed trying new things. She loved flowers, music, new cooking adventures and especially her dogs. Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend.