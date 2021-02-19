Rosemary Johnston-Hawn
Jan. 14, 1945 — Feb. 15, 2021
LOWELL, IN — Rosemary Johnston-Hawn, 76, of Lowell, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Joel W. Hawn; children: Colin (Tracy) Johnston, Jason Hawn, Tara Hawn and Carmen Abadji; grandchildren: Evan, Abigail, Hannah, Joe, Serena, Shacara, Dylan and Autum; great-granddaughter, Lyla; sister, Nancy Gaydos; cousins, Janice Vokurka and Marilyn (Darryl) Sloniker; good friends: Cindy Massi, Anna (Rodney) Jenkins, Charlotte Dorsey and Elaine Bracas; and beloved pets,Homer, Helen and Alice.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Gaydos; cousins, Dr. John Vokurka and Lynn Rose Snyder; and good friend, Adrienne Rastovsky Metcalf.
Rosemary taught in the Gary Community School Corporation for 40 years and was a state certified Teaching Mentor. She was a graduate of St. Joseph College, IUN and Purdue Calumet; and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Sigma. Rosemary enjoyed trying new things. She loved flowers, music, new cooking adventures and especially her dogs. Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 50 people at one time, and face masks will be required.
Funeral services will be private for the family.
Memorial donations may be given in Rosemary's name to the Lake County Humane Society.
