Rosemary Juarez

HAMMOND, IN — Rosemary Juarez, age 76 of Hammond, IN passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at home. She is survived by her son, Robert Quijano II; grandson, Robert M. Quijano III; brother, Manuel Rios. Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ofelia Rios; brother, Samuel Rios, Jr.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chiccago, IN will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Private cremation to follow. Rev. Terry Steffens will hold services 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rosemary worked in customer service, retail and bartending for many years.