Rosemary McCann, age 78, of South Suburban Rehabilitation Center, Homewood, IL passed away on Saturday September 8, 2018. She was born January 2, 1940. Beloved wife of the late William McCann, Loving mother of Julie (Richard) Gonzales, Christine (Marshall) List, and Gerrie (David) Witt. Devoted grandmother of five grandchildren, Michelle (Ryan) McCloskey, Katherine Cooper, Jonathan (Jennifer) Bogs, Brittany (Wes) Sewell, Heather (Pablo) Young, and six great grandchildren.
Service will be private per family request.