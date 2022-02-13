MUNSTER, IN - Rosemary Meyer, age 92 of Munster, IN passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was the Loving mother of Susan (Everett Sandefur) Meyer, Carole (Lonnie) Kent, Linda (Chuck Pear) Meyer, Karen (Mark) Singleton and Karl (Rose) Meyer; Cherished grandmother of Colin (Alyssa) Sandefur, Troy Kent, Alec Meyer, Sophia Meyer, Victoria Meyer and Steven (Haylee) Singleton; and Proud great grandmother of five. Rosemary was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sarah Sandefur; husband, Lester A. Meyer; parents, Arthur and Mary Arens; sister, Frances Arens; and brother-in-law, Orval Meyer.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

Rosemary was a very loving, caring and giving soul. She contributed to many charities or "what did't she contribute to"! Rosemary was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosemary's name to the charity of your choice to keep this unselfish woman's charitable legacy alive. www.kishfuneralhome.net