HOBART, IN - Rosemary Mills (nee Skees), age 81, of Hobart, passed away January 8, 2022. She was a retired Hobart bus driver for 37 years and was a faithful member for many years at the Hobart Church of Christ.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Skees and Rose Land; siblings: Donna Bennett, Thomas Skees. She is survived by her children: Tom (Windy) Mills, Heidi (Dan) Sawicki and Natalie (Tom) Solomon; grandchildren: Jason (Dayna) Mills, Adam Mills, Danielle (Seth) Ward, Justin (Amy) Sawicki, Ashley (Dan) Agam, Tommy (Jessica) Solomon, Kara (Brian) Bush; great-grandchildren: Levi and Grace Ward, Colin and Brody Sawicki, Owen, Kinley and Quinn Solomon, Elliott and Annie Agam; siblings: Linda Mayes, Nancy (Jerry) Ribar, and Phyllis Stazinski; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Rosemary will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS (HOBART). Interment at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com.