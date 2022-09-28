In Loving Memory of Rosemary Orminski

Her 1st Anniversary in Heaven

If I could have a lifetime wish,

A wish that could come true,

I'd pray to God with all my heart for

yesterday and you.

A thousand words can't bring you back,

I know because I've tried,

and neither will

a thousand tears,

I know because I've cried.

You left behind my broken heart

and precious memories too.

But I never wanted the memories. I only wanted you.

Stormy, Paul, Sandy, Steve,Valerie, Mike,

Vicky, Craig, Stacy, Dillon, Zofia, Asher & Violet