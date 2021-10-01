Rosemary Orminski

May 6, 1930 — Sep. 28, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN — Rosemary (Wojtkowiak- Skwiertz) Orminski, 91, a resident of DeMotte, IN for 21 years and formerly of Calumet City, IL. She was born May 6, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters: Laura "Stormy" (Paul) Cave and Sandra (Steve) Lashbrook; stepson, Michael (Kathleen) Orminski; grandchildren: Valerie (Michael) Evans, Victoria (Craig) Phillips and Stacy Chalifoux; great grandchildren: Dillon Chalifoux, Zofia Barick, Asher Evans and Violet Rose Phillips; step grandchildren: Melissa (Justin) Miner, Michelle (Chris) Moore and Michael J. Orminski; step great grandchildren: Harper Miner, Henley Miner and Jackson Moore; sisters-in-law: Geraldine Orminski and Pat (Late Burt) McMillan; brother, Dennis (Late Bonnie) Woitkowiak; several nieces, nephews and cousins . She was preceded in death by her husbands: James Skwiertz and Michael Orminski; parents, Walter and Mary Wojtkowiak; brother, Walter Jr. and sister-in-law, Gladys Mills.