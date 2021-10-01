Rosemary Orminski
May 6, 1930 — Sep. 28, 2021
DEMOTTE, IN — Rosemary (Wojtkowiak- Skwiertz) Orminski, 91, a resident of DeMotte, IN for 21 years and formerly of Calumet City, IL. She was born May 6, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters: Laura "Stormy" (Paul) Cave and Sandra (Steve) Lashbrook; stepson, Michael (Kathleen) Orminski; grandchildren: Valerie (Michael) Evans, Victoria (Craig) Phillips and Stacy Chalifoux; great grandchildren: Dillon Chalifoux, Zofia Barick, Asher Evans and Violet Rose Phillips; step grandchildren: Melissa (Justin) Miner, Michelle (Chris) Moore and Michael J. Orminski; step great grandchildren: Harper Miner, Henley Miner and Jackson Moore; sisters-in-law: Geraldine Orminski and Pat (Late Burt) McMillan; brother, Dennis (Late Bonnie) Woitkowiak; several nieces, nephews and cousins . She was preceded in death by her husbands: James Skwiertz and Michael Orminski; parents, Walter and Mary Wojtkowiak; brother, Walter Jr. and sister-in-law, Gladys Mills.
Rosemary was a graduate of St. Andrew School and T.F. North Class of 1948. She was a member of the Rosary Confraternity and St. Rita's Guild of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Calumet City, IL. She retired from Vogue Cleaners in Munster, IN. Rosemary had many friends at the Roselawn Generation Center where she loved to play Bingo and Bunco.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 am at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.