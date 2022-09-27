Rosemary Petroff (nee Pandorf)

GARY, IN - Rosemary Petroff (nee Pandorf), 92, of Gary, passed away on August 14, 2022. Born in 1929 to Anna Ross and Peter Pandorf.

She attended Froebal, Tolleston schools, and graduated in 1948 from Horace Mann where she organized the STARR social club for female students.

Rosemary worked at Gary Sheet Mill in the Accounting Dept. and was married in 1950. She raised five children and was the president of St. Joe's school PTA in Gary. Later she ventured out and offered a 1st Resale Shoppe in Merrillville, The Growing Tree and later Unique Boutique Consignment Shops between 1970 and 2002 and traveled to many conventions. She became Entrepreneur of the year in 1987.

After her children graduated college, she was divorced and witnessed first-hand the lonely need for networking for area singles. She created SUN (Singles United Network) social newsletter weekly events calendar which ran from 1990 – 1995. She worked for the Times and the Post Tribune, under guidance of Purdue Cal Early Childhood programs she worked with preschool children. Her greatest love was offering her open preschool to young children with field trips and making their first learning experience fun.

She was involved in founding Unitarianism at Saulk Trail, then First Unitarian Church of Hobart. She moved to AHEPA in 2011 and loved being socially active again.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410. Service will begin at 12:30 PM and entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery to follow.