Rosemary "Rodie" M. Rankin

HOBART - On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Rosemary Rankin, surrounded by her loving family, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Ave., De Pere, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022. Visitation will continue Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. To read Rosemary's full obituary please visit www.ryanfh.com.