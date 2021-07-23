Rosemary T. Guzzo

Oct. 3, 1936 — July 19, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Rosemary T. Guzzo, 84, passed away peacefully at Traditions Hospice, Merrillville, IN, on Monday, July 19, 2021. Rosemary was born at home October 3, 1936 in the Indiana Harbor area of East Chicago, IN to parents Zygmunt and Pauline (Jabkowski) Brainer. She attended St. John Cantius grade school and Washington High School. She worked in the service industry for many years and then owned Central Collection Agency before retiring in 2006.

Rosemary loved gardening, dancing and she took great joy in preparing delicious meals for her famiy. She also had a passion for ensuring that the birds and squirrels had something to eat.

Preceding her in death was her late husband, Robert Guzzo, whom she married February 14, 1981, at their favorite vacation spot in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Also, preceding her in death was first husband, Raymond Rokosz and daughter, Laura Peterson.

Rosemary is suvived by daughter, Brenda Matz, (Michael), son, Raymond Rokosz Jr., (Chris), grandchildren: Michael Peterson Jr., (Heather), Susanne Baker, (Jason), Andrew Russell, (Britany), Emily Ristevski, (Simon); as well as great grandchildren: Nathan Peterson, Weston and Cameron Baker and Frances and Lincoln Russell.