MUNSTER, IN - Rosemary Westerkamp (nee Brach), age 73, of Munster, formerly of Portage, IN passed away March 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Jennifer (Nik) Pauly, Gretchen Westerkamp, Heather Harris, Christopher (Lenna) Westerkamp, Matthew (Annie) Westerkamp, Gregory (Kelly) Westerkamp and Brian (Arleen) Westerkamp; beloved grandchildren: Olivia, Ethan, Natasha, Owen, Jackson and Ella; dear brother Edward Brach and sister Barbara Hammonds; numerous special nieces and nephews.