LOWELL, IN - RoseMary Ziak, 90, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters: Marilyn Ziak, Laura (Robert) Caputo, of Lowell and Susan (Mark) Cload of FL; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; sons: Stephen and Michael; sisters: Eleanor Daemicke and Loretta Ganz; and her parents, Zigmund and Jennie Kuchcik. RoseMary was member of Lowell's, St. Edward Catholic Church and the Slovak Ladies Association. She cherished her time raising her children and being a mother.
Cremation will precede Private Graveside Services in St. Edward Cemetery, through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Heart Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com
