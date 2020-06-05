× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosemond "Ilene" Dance (nee Hooper), age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Ilene is survived by her children: Deborah (Dan) Lessman, David Dance and Bill (Denise) Dance; grandchildren: Meghan Sevel, Molly Bernotus, David R. Dance, Vanessa Arredondo, Paige Dance; great-grandchildren: Ari Sevel, Ava Bernotus, Dawson Dance and McKenzie Luttinen; step-sister, Mary Sue McGown; and her 107 year old mother, Mary Massey, whom she helped to care for; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Jerold Dance; father, Alvin Hooper; step-father, Richard Massey; daughter, Patricia Robbins; and sister, Patricia Scheidt.

Ilene worked in her early years at the mill in Gary, where she met Jerry. Later in life she worked with the entire family at Luke's Market Basket. She was a long-time member of the South Shore Ladies Golf League and had a Hole-in-One on June 8, 1992. Ilene's interests and hobbies included drawing, painting, ceramics, and gardening. She was a great cook, and loved to play and coach softball. While growing up, Ilene also loved to ski.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.