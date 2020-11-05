Rosendo Arthur Ortiz "Roo" "Sendo"

CROWN POINT, IN - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Rosendo Arthur Ortiz, age 20, our most beloved son, nephew, family member, and dearest friend, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Those who knew Rosendo, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Rosendo was a loving son and best friend to his mother, Maria Ortiz, of Chicago, IL, and his father, Rosendo Arthur Araiza III, of Kentucky. Rosendo will be missed everyday by his loving Sisters: Jailah Araiza and Niana Ariaza; Uncles: Michael Araiza, Byron Bowman, Dr. Mario Ortiz, Dominic Ortiz, Mark Ortiz, and his many cousins. He will also be missed by everyone around him, his close friends, and his second family, the Marlow Family, his Best Friend and Brother Monty Marlow. Rosendo's extended family Squair, Pena, Araiza, and Jimenez.

We know Rosendo is now with his Nana, Victoria Ortiz, Grandpa, Roman Ortiz, his Uncle Jordan Araiza, Robert Araiza and his Great Grandma Delores Soto-falls. He will always be loved here on earth and in all of our hearts. May he find peace in being reunited with his loved ones.

Rosendo lived in Crown Point, Indiana for most of his life. He graduated from Crown Point High School in December 2019. He was born on September 24, 2000 in Munster, IN.