Rosendo "Roy" White

TINLEY PARK, IL - Rosendo "Roy" White passed away on Sept. 1, 2022

Devoted husband of Lucy; Loving father of: Roy (Nancy), Patti (Dave), Charlie, Donald, Richard (Cindy) and Jeanne; cherished grandpa of nine and great-grandpa of 13.

He served as a technician in the US Army and was stationed in Kyoto, Japan in WWII. He and Lucy were married September 27, 1952. He retired from the Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant after 33 years as a tool and die tryout. His friends and family will always remember him for his quick wit and the way he treated everyone with kindness.

