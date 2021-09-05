HEBRON, IN - Rosetta Ann Fieser, 75, of Hebron, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born September 15, 1945 in Gary, IN to Clarence and Edna (Wiederhold) Fankhauser, and graduated from Calumet High School in 1963. Rose enjoyed her career as a bookkeeper with Carroll Chevrolet in Crown Point, for over 26 years. Rose devoted her life to her firm belief in Jesus Christ and to her family. She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren. She lived as a very generous and selfless person always helping others. Over the years she enjoyed life as a Sunday school teacher, volunteering for Call-a-Ride in Hebron, and participating in the Midwest Crossroads to Emmaus. Rose was an impassioned cook and baker, often showing her love through her incredible meals. As a member of the Wrong Way Squares of Hebron, her and Jerry made many lifelong friends while sharing a love of square-dancing. Rose and Jerry recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.