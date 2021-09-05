Rosetta Ann Fieser

Rose enjoyed her career as a bookkeeper with Carroll Chevrolet in Crown Point for over 26 years. Rose devoted her life to her firm belief in Jesus Christ and to her family. She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren. She lived as a very generous and selfless person always helping others. Over the years she enjoyed life as a Sunday school teacher, volunteering for Call-a-Ride in Hebron and participating in the Midwest Crossroads to Emmaus. Rose was an impassioned cook and baker, often showing her love through her incredible meals. As a member of the Wrong Way Squares of Hebron, her and Jerry made many lifelong friends while sharing a love of square-dancing. Rose and Jerry recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.