BURNHAM, IL - Rosie M. Young, 81, late of Burnham, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018. She was born July 31, 1937 in Sagola, MI to the late Frederick and Rose (nee Federspil) Gilbert. She was married to the late Bobe L. Young; Rosie leaves her children, Crimson April (Dan) Crutchfield, Zyla Garner and Fredrick Young; her three sisters Sharon Betow, Robin Gerstner and Keena (Matthew); her grandchildren Sonya, Stephanie, Sherry, Tiffany, Autumn, Carron, Josh, Theron, Bobby, Lee, Samantha, Max, Linda Marie and many great grandchildren; and her companion James Davis. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobe Young, children Bobe and Theron; her two brothers James and Keith; sister Mary and son-in-law Donald Garner.
Memorial Service 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 at William W. Powers State Recreation Area Pavilion #4, 12949 S. Ave. O, Chicago, IL 60633. Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633.
