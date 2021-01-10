 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosita Farinas

Rosita Farinas

{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Rosita T. Farinas, 82, of Munster, IN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Edgardo (Kaori) Farinas and Mark (Milena) Farinas; grandson, Enzo Farinas; brother, Napoleon (Eslynn) Tabion; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Farinas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonardo and Consuelo Tabion; husband, Cirilo Farinas and son, Mike Farinas.

Funeral service will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Name Cemetery in Cedar Lake, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas More School in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts