Rosita Farinas

MUNSTER, IN - Rosita T. Farinas, 82, of Munster, IN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Edgardo (Kaori) Farinas and Mark (Milena) Farinas; grandson, Enzo Farinas; brother, Napoleon (Eslynn) Tabion; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Farinas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonardo and Consuelo Tabion; husband, Cirilo Farinas and son, Mike Farinas.

Funeral service will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Name Cemetery in Cedar Lake, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas More School in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net