Roslyn Levenson Pevar

MILLER BEACH, IN - Roz passed away under the care of Dunes Hospice at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Roslyn is survived by her daughter Traci (James) Tamulevicz, and her grandson Ethan. She was preceded in death by Her beloved husband Fred Pevar, Parents Harry (Tilly) Levenson, Her brothers Steve (Linda) Levenson, Stuart Levenson and many extended family members.

Funeral Services private. A memorial dinner will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to RENDINA FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Roslyn's memory to: Temple Israel, 601 Montgomery St., Miller Beach, IN 46403.

