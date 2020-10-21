Ross J. Anderson

VALPARAISO, IN — Ross J. Anderson, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born December 28, 1941, in Little Falls, MN, to Clifford and Evelyn (Buhrmann) Anderson. Ross proudly served in the United States Air Force and then made his career as an electrical engineer, most recently with Okaya Electric America in Valparaiso. Following retirement, he enjoyed spending time woodworking. Ross will be remembered as being a loving and devoted family man, who will be dearly missed.

On August 31, 1965, in Stone Lake, WI, Ross married Barbara Jean Anderson, who preceded him in death in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Bron Anderson; and brothers, Michael and Thomas Anderson. He is survived by his sister, Donna (Rodney) Pringle, of Hayward, WI; sister-in-law, Janet Anderson, of Madison, WI; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, private family services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.