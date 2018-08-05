PORTAGE, IN - Roxanne Odar Ortiz, age 63, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018. She was born on October 22, 1954 in Gary, IN to the late Frank and Lucille Odar. Roxanne was employed as a beautician for over 40 years and owned several salons. She adored her dogs, Doogie, Bevo and Dexter. She enjoyed traveling and hosting holidays, especially Christmas. Above all, Roxanne loved her family and had a gift for making everyone feel welcome in her home.
She is survived by her husband, Rufus Ortiz; daughter, Kathy (Steve) Halajcsik of Hebron; grandchildren, Stacey and Zack Halajcsik; brother, Frank (Sandy) Odar Jr. of Valparaiso; nieces and nephews, Keith (Kim) Zinkovich, Melissa (Josh Kozel) Odar, Jason Zinkovich, Jennifer Zinkovich, Danielle (Jeff) King, Frank Odar III, Adam Odar; many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucille Odar; sister, Debbie Odar; and half-brother, Larry Odar. Memorial contributions in Roxanne's name may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46209.
A funeral service for Roxanne will take place Monday, August 6, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013.