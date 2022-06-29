 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roy Earl Marshall

DYER, IN - Roy Earl Marshall, age 90, late of Dyer, Indiana. Passed away June 23, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Loving father of Erika (Mark) Whitney. Cherished grandfather of Tim (Victoria) Dernulc, Amanda (Zach) Benedict, Jordan (Elio) Zomparelli, and Tyler (Noah) Dernulc. Cherished great-grandfather of Isla Benedict and Emma Zomparelli. Roy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the St. John VFW Post #717 and Military Vehicle Preservation Association. Roy was a retired supervisor at Indiana Harbor Belt. Visitation Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service and Military Honors at 7:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Private inurnment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Indy Honor Flight preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com

