Try 1 month for 99¢
Roy Garcia

HOBART, IN - Roy Garcia, age 67, of Hobart, passed away December 20, 2018. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School; retired from Gary/Hobart Water Company; an avid sports fan. Roy loved the White Sox and the Chicago Bears.

He was preceded in death by his parent, Sam and Aurelia Garcia; brother, John Garcia; best friend, Mike Stamate. Roy is survived by his daughter, Tanya Garcia-van Kampen; two sisters, Margaret Gutierrez, Nancy (Larry) Beaulieu; beloved nieces and nephews; god-daughter, Nancy Christine McGovern.

Memorial service for Roy will be held Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Fr. Andrew J. Corona officiating. Friends may visit with his family from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at BURNS (HOBART). Cremation will precede the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the ASPCA Organization,www.aspca.org.

www.burnsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags