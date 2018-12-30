HOBART, IN - Roy Garcia, age 67, of Hobart, passed away December 20, 2018. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School; retired from Gary/Hobart Water Company; an avid sports fan. Roy loved the White Sox and the Chicago Bears.
He was preceded in death by his parent, Sam and Aurelia Garcia; brother, John Garcia; best friend, Mike Stamate. Roy is survived by his daughter, Tanya Garcia-van Kampen; two sisters, Margaret Gutierrez, Nancy (Larry) Beaulieu; beloved nieces and nephews; god-daughter, Nancy Christine McGovern.
Memorial service for Roy will be held Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Fr. Andrew J. Corona officiating. Friends may visit with his family from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at BURNS (HOBART). Cremation will precede the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the ASPCA Organization,www.aspca.org.