MOROCCO, IN - Roy "Jack" Nordyke, age 82 of Morocco, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Jack) Thompson, Daniel (Tammy) Nordyke and Dale (Tiffany) Nordyke; grandchildren, Molly, Emma, Danielle, Cassidy, Jackie, Katie, Brittany and Mary; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Helton and Judy Johnson; brother, Thomas Nordyke; companion, Rita Dudenski; and ex-wife Victoria (nee Bielak) Nordyke. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Noreen Nordyke; and son, David Nordyke.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 1 E. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Reverend Martin Dobryznski. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass.