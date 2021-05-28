 Skip to main content
Roy Lee Washington Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Roy Lee Washington Jr., 58, of Hammond, IN, passed away May 20, 2021, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Livestreaming will begin promptly at 11:00 AM CST via www.divinityfuneralhome.com and DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME Facebook page.

