ST. JOHN, IN - Roy Lozano, age 85, of St. John, IN, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Roy was born in East Chicago, IN to the late Fructuoso "Frank" and Benedicta (Benevidez) Lozano.

He will be remembered by all who knew him as a graduate of Northwestern University, enjoying a long career with LTV, where he was able to retire from. Roy also served his country honorably in the United States Army and lived by putting family first. What a remarkable legacy to leave behind, one his family and friends will never forget.

Roy is survived by his nieces and nephews: Bobbie, Michael, Helene, Mark, Jimmy, Teresa, Raul A., Eileen, Steve, Johnny, Maria, Dina, Rudy A.; many great-nieces; and great-nephews; sister's-in-law: Helen, Sara, Angie; a very near and dear to him great-niece, Megan, who cared for him; and his special friend, Sue.

Roy was welcomed into heaven by his parents: Frank and Benedicta Lozano; and his four brothers: Robert, Rogelio, Raul and Rudy.

A public visitation for Roy will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church 3802 Grand Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312. Rev. Terrence Steffens will be officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN following the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider making donations in Roy's name to Providence Hospice https://give.providence.org/wa/hospicehomecare

