TULLAHOMA, TN - Roy Marshall 46 of Tullahoma, TN passed away on July 26, 2018. Roy was born in Gary on May 3, 1972 to Joseph D. Marshall and Linda Long. He served in the United States Army and was very proud of serving his country. He loved fixing things, he loved the Lord, and his family and friends and spending time with them. He did small things with great love and was very heroic and saved a woman from a burning car. He loved his wife and boys very much.
Roy is survived by, loving wife Rosalie Marshall. Sons: Jeffrey (Fiancé Brittany Parmer) Nagy, David Gadd, Timothy Marshall, Michael Marshall, Thomas Marshall. Grandchildren: Elliott and Brilynn. Brothers: Joe Marshall, Daniel Marshall, Matthew Marshall. Sisters: Kathy Marshall, Kim (Matthew) Schoff, Gabrielle Marshall. Mother: Linda (Robert) Wantroba. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph D. Marshall.
A visitation for Roy will be held on Monday July 30, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, Indiana 46310, a funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM at FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310, as per family wishes cremation rites will follow services. Roy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements under the direction of the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME.