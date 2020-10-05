GARY, IN - Roy Pratt, 82, of Gary, IN passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Methodist Hospital - Southlake Campus in Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM and family hour and Kappa Alpha Psi Ceremony from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Genesis Convention Center 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, IN 46402. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020at 11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts Street Gary, IN 46407. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.