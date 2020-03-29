LANSING, IL - Roy T. Cantu, age 73 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife: Jannit; children: Casandra (David) Bustamante, Heather (Donald) Witvoet, and Hud Cantu; grandchildren: Joshua and Patrick Bustamante, Gavin, Leira, and Ilsa Witvoet, and Aurora Cantu; nephews Ryan and Rocky Baker; stepchildren: Carla and Kelly Gibson; step grandchildren: Nicholas Gibson and Amber Gibson; and step great grandchildren: Isaac Gibson, Luxe Simmons, and Raven Orton. Also surviving is his brother: Al Cantu and sister: Linda Karwoski (significant other Larry Higgins). Roy was preceded in death by his sister: Rachel Baker and stepson: Adam Hollis.

Due to the current health environment, visitation and funeral services are private. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Roy will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Roy's care.

Roy was an All Star in High School. He enjoyed wrestling, baseball, football, and had coached kid's football. He had worked as a foreman/custodian at T.F. South High School for many years. www.schroederlauer.com