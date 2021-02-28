Dec. 26, 1955 - Feb. 1, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN - Roy V. Strauss, 65, of St. John, Indiana passed away on February 1, 2021.

He was born December 26, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois to Roy and Blanche Strauss.

Mr. Strauss is survived by his loving partner of 34 years, Pamela Pearson; a daughter, Allyson Manns and granddaughter, Danielle Manns both of Plymouth, IN; nieces: Brenda Bjurstrom and Lynn (Chris) Stidham of Demotte, IN and nephew, Christopher (Lisa) of Streamwood, IL; great-nephew, Aaron Stidham; great-nieces: Lindsay and Emily Strauss; extended family members: Telisha (Wayne) Frechette, Aidan Youmans, Logan Frechette and feline companions: Maggie and Rusty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Strauss; sister, Carole Bjurstrom and great-nephew, Ethan Stidahm.

Arrangements: Cremation was handled by Castle Hill Funeral Home, Dyer, IN. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.