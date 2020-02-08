HIGHLAND, IN - Roy W. Miller, age 93, of Highland, passed away at Symphony of Dyer, January 31, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his children: Roy (Joan) Miller, Jr., Sandra (James) Randall, Randal (Lorraine) Miller, and Pamela Miller; grandchildren: David (Krissy) Miller, Sara (Matthew) Quinn, James (Michelle) Randall, Jonathon (Jennifer) Randall, Michelle Miller and Alexander Miller. Roy also had 10 great-grandchildren.

A Korean War veteran, Roy spent the majority of his professional career as a research and design engineer in the railcar industry with Stanray Corporation, Thrall Car Company, and Pullman Standard, accumulating fifty patents in his name. He continued to work as a consultant after retirement and served as an expert witness in patent infringement lawsuit trials. He ultimately retired at age 77.

Roy was chairman of the Chicago Association of Mechanical Engineers Calumet and sponsored a chapter of the ASME at Purdue University Northwest. He chaired monthly meetings of the Pullman R&D Retired Engineers club for 12 years. Roy was an avid flight enthusiast and pilot, amassing hundreds of hours of flight time in his prized Cessna 172 airplane which he used for travel and recreation. He was strong in his Catholic faith and an active member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland.